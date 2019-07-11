Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.41 Million

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post sales of $252.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.75 million to $254.94 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $237.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $108.89. 9,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,186. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $110.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $1,736,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,025,880.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President D Keith Oden sold 37,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $3,954,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,691,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $12,211,588. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

