Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Cincinnati Bell posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $379.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.99 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,799.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $432,113.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $44,407.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,909.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBB. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,300,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,880,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 122,482 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 360,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. 445,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.44. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

