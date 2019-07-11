Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. GMP Securities lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.15.

AUY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,313,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,097,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,222,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,648,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,177,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

