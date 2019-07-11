Wedbush Comments on WNS (Holdings) Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WNS in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for WNS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barrington Research set a $68.00 price target on WNS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. WNS had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 201.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.