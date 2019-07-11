Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.49. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 8,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, for a total transaction of $97,404.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wayside Technology Group stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Wayside Technology Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

