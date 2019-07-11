Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 22.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $55.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Washington Trust Bancorp an industry rank of 171 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WASH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. The company had a trading volume of 21,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,736. The company has a market capitalization of $900.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,217.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ruggieri purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 749,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,091,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

