Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:WHR traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 103 ($1.35). The stock had a trading volume of 160,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,427. The stock has a market cap of $247.46 million and a PE ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.24. Warehouse REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

