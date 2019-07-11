Walter M. Fiederowicz Sells 5,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $453,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 128.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

