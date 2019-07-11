Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €102.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($118.60) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Banco Macro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.70 ($34.53) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Diageo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Just Energy Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.19 ($113.01).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of Vinci stock traded down €0.62 ($0.72) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €89.72 ($104.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.24. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($103.26).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.