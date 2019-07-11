Viad (NYSE:VVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $69.22

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.22 and last traded at $69.04, with a volume of 52938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.81.

VVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Viad Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,682.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Viad by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,836,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Viad by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

