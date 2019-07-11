Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Given New GBX 600 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price objective cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of VSVS stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 515 ($6.73). 183,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of GBX 469.40 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 663 ($8.66). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

