Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $15.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.05.

VNTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. 19,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,734. Venator Materials has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Venator Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Venator Materials will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Venator Materials by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Venator Materials by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Venator Materials by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

