Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Venator Materials reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.05.

Shares of VNTR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. 8,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,734. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In related news, Director Kathy Dawn Patrick acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $46,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Venator Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

