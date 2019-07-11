Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RARE. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 550.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $31,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,183 shares of company stock worth $201,185 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,138,000 after buying an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,944,000 after buying an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,330,000 after buying an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,013,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,281,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,243,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

