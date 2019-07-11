UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $87.26. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $88.20, with a volume of 457,138 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.45.

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

