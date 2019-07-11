UBS Group Reiterates “€48.20” Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

UBS Group set a €48.20 ($56.05) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HLE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of WestJet Airlines in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.14 ($52.49).

HLE stock traded down €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €39.92 ($46.42). 179,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 52-week low of €32.66 ($37.98) and a 52-week high of €53.90 ($62.67). The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €41.98.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

