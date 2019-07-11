UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Saga (LON:SAGA)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 65 ($0.85).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAGA. Investec reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saga has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 99.20 ($1.30).

SAGA stock traded up GBX 1.28 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 40.90 ($0.53). The company had a trading volume of 5,172,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 40.47. The firm has a market cap of $451.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.91. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.20 ($1.85).

In other Saga news, insider Gareth Williams acquired 11,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,488.88 ($8,478.87). Also, insider Lance Batchelor acquired 32,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, with a total value of £18,448.05 ($24,105.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,684 shares of company stock valued at $9,459,063.

About Saga

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

