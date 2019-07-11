UBS Group Cuts Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,343 ($30.62).

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,109 ($27.56). 568,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,026 ($26.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,125.78.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,113 ($27.61), for a total value of £78,159.87 ($102,129.71).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

