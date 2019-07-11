UBS Group Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €38.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Axel Springer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.41 ($44.66).

Shares of ETR SOW traded up €0.31 ($0.36) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €29.48 ($34.28). 165,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 1-year low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 1-year high of €44.19 ($51.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.10.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

