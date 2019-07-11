Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells $140,050.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $140,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Wednesday, June 19th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total value of $142,610.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, George Hu sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $132,130.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, George Hu sold 8,527 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,189,516.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, George Hu sold 7,743 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $992,807.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $145.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Twilio Inc has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.40). Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. DA Davidson began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Twilio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.