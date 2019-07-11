Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.15. 39,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,404. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Blackman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

