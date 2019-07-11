Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Travelers Companies to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.87.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.43. The company had a trading volume of 806,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,274. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $154.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,530,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 16,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $2,357,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,898.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,860 shares of company stock worth $30,020,402 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 92.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

