Total (NYSE:TOT) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

TOT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an average rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horiba from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $58.50 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Total currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 1,034,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,931. Total has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $141.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.7128 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Total during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Total by 65.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 571 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 1,212.8% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.