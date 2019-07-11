The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $549.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,103. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $58.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $46,151.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,547 shares of company stock valued at $242,252 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 72,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,380,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

