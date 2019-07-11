Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) & Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACB) Financial Comparison

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aurora Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences N/A -282.02% -134.76% Aurora Cannabis -122.65% 1.24% 1.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and Aurora Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Aurora Cannabis 0 3 5 0 2.63

Aurora Cannabis has a consensus price target of $9.86, indicating a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Aurora Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Cannabis is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Tauriga Sciences has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Cannabis has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and Aurora Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $60,000.00 53.48 -$1.10 million N/A N/A Aurora Cannabis $43.49 million 172.32 $56.66 million $0.12 61.58

Aurora Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Tauriga Sciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.0% of Aurora Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tauriga Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aurora Cannabis beats Tauriga Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. produces, licenses, and sells lip balm products under the HerMan brand name. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil; CanniMed vegan capsules; and hemp products, as well as sells vaporizers, consumable vaporizer accessories, and herb mills for using herbal cannabis products. It also operates CanvasRX, a network of cannabis counseling and outreach centers; and provides cannabis analytical product testing services. As of February 26, 2019, the company had operations in 24 countries across five continents. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has collaboration agreements with PharmaChoice, Pharmasave, and Shoppers Drug Mart for the distribution, sale, and marketing of medical cannabis products through their respective networks of pharmacies. The company has a strategic agreements with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.; CTT Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Choom Holdings Inc.; Capcium Inc.; The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.; Société des Alcools du Québec; Alcanna; Radient Technologies; Micron Waste; Wagner Dimas; Evio; and Cann Group Limited. Aurora Cannabis Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

