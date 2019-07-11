Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $423.00. Tarsus Group shares last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 419,766 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 427.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.21 million and a P/E ratio of 45.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.

Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.

