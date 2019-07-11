T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $115.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 1,081,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,641. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.19.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Edward C. Bernard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total value of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 649,135 shares in the company, valued at $70,054,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott B. David sold 45,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $4,867,329.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,618 shares of company stock worth $7,400,440. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

