SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,569. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.13% of SuperCom worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

