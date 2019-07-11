Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) versus Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (NYSE:SVKEF) Critical Review

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken does not pay a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.96 $4.98 billion $0.96 7.31 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken $7.05 billion 2.94 N/A N/A N/A

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 12.67% 6.26% 0.36% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp beats Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments. The company offers research services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services. It also provides investment banking services, such as corporate finance advisory services related to acquisitions, divestments, and mergers; equity capital market services related to initial public offerings, rights issues, and placings; and debt financing services comprising corporate loan origination, debt capital markets, leveraged finance, and structured finance services, as well as real estate and shipping finance services. In addition, the company offers venture capital for entrepreneurs and innovators; asset management products that include alternative, equity, fixed income, investment, and private equity solutions; and pensions, life insurance, health care insurance, and disability insurance. It serves large corporations and institutions, private customers, and small and medium-sized corporates. The company offers its services through 189 branch offices. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.