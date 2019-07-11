Storj Trading Down 18.9% This Week (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Storj has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $27.78 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001780 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Liquid, CoinTiger and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00259636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.01448709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000767 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00129527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00024788 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000918 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liquid, OKEx, CoinTiger, Binance, Liqui, Tidex, Poloniex, Upbit, ABCC, Gate.io, Huobi, IDAX, IDEX, Bittrex, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

