Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.49.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,845,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,972.00, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Square has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $139,734.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,185 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $1,596,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.