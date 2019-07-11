SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get SPX Flow alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.83.

Shares of SPX Flow stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth about $18,742,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,611,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 588,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,927,000 after buying an additional 187,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,201,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,653,000 after buying an additional 176,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,260,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,118,000 after buying an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.