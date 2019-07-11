Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.60. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHLE. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Source Energy Services from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.06.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SHLE traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.86. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.54.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.