Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) versus Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Financial Analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Tenax Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -1,323.09% -102.94% -36.60% Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52%

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and Tenax Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 729.99%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Tenax Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and Tenax Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $21.19 million 14.41 -$203.54 million ($1.92) -1.30 Tenax Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.81 million ($9.04) -0.16

Tenax Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenax Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

