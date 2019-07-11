Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) PT Raised to $23.00 at HC Wainwright

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 122.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLGL. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

SLGL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 25,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $188.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 686.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sol Gel Technologies will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.32% of Sol Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.