SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in SJW Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SJW Group by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in SJW Group by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. 1,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $77.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

