Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SITO Mobile Limited is a technology based mobile solutions provider. The Company provides wireless application development, publishing and distribution. It offers mobile location-based advertising and mobile messaging platforms that enable brands, agencies, and retailers to transform digital marketing by delivering targeted mobile advertising campaigns based on geo-location, in-store traffic, and customer response. SITO Mobile Limited, formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc., is based in Jersey City, New Jersey. “

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CUI Global from $6.00 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sito Mobile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sito Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,262. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.99. Sito Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter. Sito Mobile had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.76%. Analysts predict that Sito Mobile will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sito Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) by 265.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Sito Mobile worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About Sito Mobile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sito Mobile (SITO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.