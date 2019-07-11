Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) versus New Jersey Mining (NYSE:NJMC) Critical Survey

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sibanye Gold and New Jersey Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Mining 23.87% 9.05% 7.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and New Jersey Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 0.72 -$189.72 million ($0.32) -15.25 New Jersey Mining $3.63 million 5.10 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

New Jersey Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sibanye Gold and New Jersey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 2 0 0 0 1.00 New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Sibanye Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana. The company also holds interest in the New Jersey Mine, which include 102 acres of private land with surface and mineral rights, 108 acres of private land with mineral rights, 40 acres of private land with surface rights, and approximately 130 acres of unpatented mining claims located in Kellogg, Idaho; Toboggan project that comprise 106 unpatented mining claims located ion Murray, Idaho; McKinley property covering an area of approximately 4,368 acres located in the Simpson Mining District, central Idaho; and Eastern Star Project, which consists of 11 patented lode mining claims located in Elk City, central Idaho. In addition, it holds interest in the Four Square Mine that comprise 334 acres of mining claims located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

