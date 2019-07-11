Short Interest in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Decreases By 32.9%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,400 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the May 30th total of 405,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SOLY stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 6,988,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86. Soliton has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Soliton stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Soliton at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

