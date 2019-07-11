Short Interest in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Expands By 94.8%

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, an increase of 94.8% from the May 30th total of 202,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 168.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2,867.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 438,687 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in MGE Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $999,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGEE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 66,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,249. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.44. MGE Energy has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $76.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

