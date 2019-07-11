Short Interest in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Expands By 73.1%

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the May 30th total of 32,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

GHM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.68. 6,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46. Graham has a 52 week low of $18.96 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 million for the quarter. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Graham by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Graham by 368.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Graham by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Graham during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GHM shares. Maxim Group set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pitney Bowes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.59 price objective for the company.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.