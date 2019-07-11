Short Interest in Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Decreases By 72.0%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the May 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Labs stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,178. Blonder Tongue Labs has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.75.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

