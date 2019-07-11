SDL (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $524.84

SDL plc (LON:SDL)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.84 and traded as low as $475.00. SDL shares last traded at $484.00, with a volume of 20,606 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SDL. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Low & Bonar from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt raised MJ Gleeson to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 745 ($9.73) in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 523.72. The stock has a market cap of $439.05 million and a PE ratio of 29.05.

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

