Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($8.72) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Mitsubishi Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.24 ($10.75).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of FRA SHA traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €6.15 ($7.16). The company had a trading volume of 1,623,114 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.56. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.