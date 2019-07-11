Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

SC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,544. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $369,694.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,287.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.