Roper Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,508 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,745% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

NYSE ROP opened at $374.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $379.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

