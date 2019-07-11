Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.30.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded up $5.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.38. 16,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,707. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $245.59 and a 1-year high of $379.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total value of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.76, for a total transaction of $258,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $17,659,170. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.