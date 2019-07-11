Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59, 21,763 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,815,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of POET Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIOT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,873 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

