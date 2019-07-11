Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the May 30th total of 10,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 227,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 25,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,388. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 million, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.46%.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.