RGC Resources Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

RGC Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. RGC Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 72.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect RGC Resources to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of -0.18. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Orazio John S. D sold 3,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 188 shares of company stock valued at $5,326. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RGC Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

